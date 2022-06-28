Chemical spill closes I-12 off ramp at O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - A chemical spill on the side of the I-12 off-ramp at O'Neal Lane stopped traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, muratic acid leaked out of a container in a truck heading to Akers.

Fire officials said muratic acid is a corrosive and there is no danger to the public. The ramp will be open when the spill is cleaned.