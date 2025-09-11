Charlie Kirk assassination comes one month before planned visit to LSU, students react

BATON ROUGE - Social media from the LSU chapter of Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA showed he was supposed to make appearances on the campus of LSU and at the River Center next month as part of a series called "The American Comeback Tour."

On Wednesday, Kirk was shot and killed while at an event at Utah Valley University.

"That's a scary thing that happened; someone was using their First Amendment, that's not okay, it's not okay to do that to somebody," LSU student Dylan Reaux said.

"Not only just his family and him, but the students who had to witness that and the bystanders, knowing that they were going to listen to a figure and debate a figure, and they ended up coming out more traumatized," Amelia Brooks, another LSU student said.

Kirk has a large following, drawing attention on social media like TikTok with many videos centered on his tour to college campuses and debating students on topics like abortion, immigration and gun control. He also had a radio show and podcast called The Charlie Kirk Show.

"Man it's crazy, seeing him on TikTok all the time talking to the youth, talking to other college students, it's crazy seeing how something like that could happen so fast," LSU student Khylon Antoine said.

His "X" account showing 5.5 million followers. On these platforms, he shared his conservative viewpoint.

"Some of the stuff he said was very questionable, but I think everybody is entitled to their own opinions. I feel like if he wanted to speak his opinion, whether I agree or not, he should have had that right," LSU students Joel Burnett and Noah Jarrar told WBRZ.

Turning Point USA claims its organization was on more than 3,000 high school and college campuses. One of those being LSU's, where Kirk was supposed to visit in October.

"I had an unsettling feeling because Charlie Kirk was supposed to be here next month and he was supposed to do the debates he did today," LSU student Anna Diaz said.

"I'm still in quite shock. I can't believe a public figure we're so used to seeing on the internet and college campuses, and has had so much impact on our culture, is no longer with us. It's something I can't comprehend." Michael Kennedy, an LSU student, said.

Some students shared they thought the location of the shooting, a college campus, was horrifying.

"It was on a college campus where people should have the freedom to speak their minds; it's a part of our constitution," LSU student Garrett Johnson said.

Bridge LSU, a chapter of Bridge USA, is a student organization dedicated to combating political divisiveness. George Khairallah, an officer with the group, said political polarization needs to be addressed on LSU and other campuses.

"We've got to make sure this doesn't lead to a domino effect of worse things happening. Enough is enough. We've seen where this can go, and we want to stop it," he said. "Things can get heated, and we really want to avoid that. It's heartbreaking the stuff that it can cause. We have to bridge the gap of political polarization because nothing good can come from that."

The LSU Chapter of Turning Point USA released this statement to WBRZ:

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA's "The American Comeback Tour" campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie.

We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.

We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time."