Channel 2's Best Bets Week 12: NFL

Happy Thanksgiving! Since three games are being played on Thursday, we decided to make our Bet$ early this week. Last week was a horrible week, but on the season we are still 40-33-2.

1. Lions +3

A Thanksgiving tradition like no other: betting on a horrible Lions team. Detroit has lost four and a row on Thanksgiving and hasn’t won a game all season. But they are still playing hard for Head Coach Dan Campbell, and they are going to get their first win of the year against an injured Bears team.

2. Over 51 Raiders at Cowboys

Should be a fun Thanksgiving game between the Raiders and the Cowboys. Two really good offenses. That should be a high-scoring game. Bet the over on this one.

3. Eagles -3.5

The Eagles are red hot right now. They’ve won three of their last four and have looked really good on offense. They are on the road this week against an inconsistent Giants team. I expect Philly to continue this stretch and get a win in New York.

4. Falcons moneyline

Like Thomas Morstead, I am also going with the Falcons. This week they are in Jacksonville. There is no line on the game right now, so I have to pick the better team. While the Falcons have been inconsistent this year, they’ve been way better than the Jags.

5. Packers money

Maybe the best match-up of the week. The Green Bay Packers are at home facing the Los Angeles Rams, two contenders in the NFC. I am going with the home team in this one. Aaron Rodgers gets a score late to win it.