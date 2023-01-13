Channel 2's Best Bet$: Wildcard Weekend

BATON ROUGE - The NFL postseason is officially here, and we have an action-packed Wildcard Weekend with six games. I'm taking a few upsets in this week's Best Bet$:

1. Jaguars Moneyline

It's a matchup between two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, both making their first postseason start. Trevor Lawrence has been playing really well as of late, leading the Jags to five straight wins to make the playoffs. Jacksonville won their division for the first time since 2017. The Chargers, on the other hand, have been very hit or miss this season with a lot of close losses. I feel like Jacksonville has a lot of momentum, and I also trust Doug Peterson more than LA head coach Brandon Staley.

2. Giants: +3

Like the Chargers, I just don't trust the Vikings. Yes, Minnesota is 13-4, and Justin Jefferson has been incredible this season. But Kirk Cousins in the postseason isn't very good, with a record of 1-3. The Giants, on the other hand, are the best team in the NFL at covering the spread, the last time these two teams played, New York kept it close. They will do it again.

3. Cowboys vs Buccaneers: Under 45.5

Lastly, the Cowboys versus the Bucs. When these two teams meet in week 1, there was a total of 22 points scored. While a lot has changed since then, I believe if Tampa wants to win the under has to hit. Dallas has a lot of weapons all over the field, but I like the Bucs matchup defensively though. I'm taking the under.