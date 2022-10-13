Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week: 6 NFL | 7 CFB

BATON ROUGE - There are a lot of intriguing match-ups this weekend in both the NFL and college football. Tennessee has maybe their biggest game in the last 20 years, playing Alabama at home, and Joe Burrow makes his return to the Boot to play against the Saints. Here are our picks:

1. TCU - 3.5

We start with the best two teams in the Big 12 facing off — Oklahoma State at TCU. I have the Horned Frogs here. I bet Kansas last week, and they came close, but this TCU team is a machine right now. Quarterback Max Duggan is the second-most efficient passer in all of college football, throwing for 14 touchdowns and only having one interception this season. TCU is 4-0-1 against the spread this season, and they will beat the Cowboys by more than a touchdown.

2. Ole Miss -14.5

In the SEC, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin's days seemed numbered. This week, Auburn travels to Oxford to face an undefeated Ole Miss team, and I think this will get ugly in a hurry. Ole Miss is putting up 200 and 42 yards a game on the ground and averaging almost 40 points. I just don't think that the Tigers will be able to keep up offensively. I am taking Auburn -14.5.

3. Tennessee +7

Alabama will win the game, but I think Tennessee is going to keep it close. Vols QB Hendon Hooker has been incredible this season, not having thrown an interception all year. Tennessee has the best offense in college football, and they will have Rocky Top nation rolling with a huge matchup with the Tide. I think their energy keeps them in it, but they aren't ready to take down Saban yet.

4. Saints vs Bengals: Under 43

Both the Bengals and the Saints have been inconsistent this season having a 2 and 3 record. I am taking the under in this one because I just don't trust either offense right now. The Bengals offensive line has been horrible this season, giving up 19 sacks in five games, while the Saints don't have any healthy receivers. I think it will be a defensive battle in Burrow's return to the Dome.

5. Bills -3

It's the rematch of last season's NFL game of the year: the Bills return to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs. These two teams are looking like the best teams in the NFL yet again. I'm riding with Josh Allen and the Bills, though. Allen is putting up MVP numbers, and I think Buffalo's defense is going to learn from their mistakes and not give up points with 13 seconds remaining.