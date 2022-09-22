Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 3 NFL | Week 4 CFB

BATON ROUGE - It's a bounce-back week in Channel 2's Best Bet$. We went 2-3 last week (0-3 in NFL, 2-0 in College,) but we are still 11-7 overall and will have much better picks this week. No primetime Kirk Cousins this time.

1. Arkansas Moneyline

We are starting with the Southwest Classic between Arkansas and Texas A&M. Yes, Arkansas struggled against Missouri State last week, but this Aggies' offense is really bad, and I don't think former LSU quarterback Max Johnson is going to fix it. I got Arkansas winning outright. Right now they're two-and-a-half-point underdogs. I trust KJ Jefferson to be able to move the ball against a good A&M defense more than I trust Max Johnson.

2. Oklahoma: -13.5

We're sticking in College Football with a BIG 12 matchup. Kansas State lost to Tulane last week, and maybe that will give them some juice to play Oklahoma, a team they've had success against, winning two out of the last three meetings, but I don't think so. OU is at home and has a top-20 offense and defense in the country. Kansas State doesn't have the offense to keep up, and I'm taking Oklahoma minus 13.5.

3. South Florida vs Louisville: Under 63.5

South Florida's offense has been good this season, averaging a little over 30 points per game, but Louisville's offense is not. This game stays in the 20s—I don't think either team will reach 30. The points total is way too high.

4. Chiefs: -5.5

The first game in the NFL I want to bet on is the Chiefs at Colts, and the Colts have been the most disappointing team in the NFL so far this season. They tied the Texans to open the season then got shut out by the Jaguars. There had high hopes for Indy in the preseason after trading for Matt Ryan but it's been a rough 2 weeks. Now they are going to get blown out by a real contender in the Chiefs who don't lose in September and have already beaten two playoff teams.

5. Broncos Moneyline

I kept going back and forth on this one. On one hand, Jimmy G can redeem himself in his first start of the season, and show the league why he is still a franchise QB. I am ultimately taking Denver for this reason: the 49ers' defense and Russell Wilson know each other. They have competed in the NFC west for years, but Wilson has new weapons and is on a new team. I think this is a game he can finally break out with them, against a team he is familiar with at home. The Broncos have struggled this season offensively and are 1.5 dawgs, but this is the game they finally live up to their potential.