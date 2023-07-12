Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 14: NFL

After going 4-1 in week 12, we came crashing down in week 13, going 1-4. On the year though, we still have a solid record of 52-41-2. This week we are going with some underdogs that are going to get us back in our winning ways.

1. Ravens +3

Last week, Baltimore lost on a two-point conversion to the Steelers. This week, they are on the road again against another divisional rival in the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have been extremely inconsistent this year, and though the Ravens lost last week, I still believe they’re one of the best teams in AFC. Lamar Jackson’s gonna work his magic again, and Baltimore is going to get back in the win column.

2. Over 48: Raiders at Chiefs

Two high-powered offenses that really need a win. I bet on both of these teams on the regular to hit the over. I trust neither one of these defenses and expect this one to be another shootout.

3. Lions +10

The Lions might be 1-10-1, but they are 8-4 against the spread! Detroit is coming off of their first win of the year thanks to a last-second touchdown against the Vikings. I don’t think the Broncos are that much better, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Lions pull off the upset.

4. Falcons +2.5

This pick has to do with more of the disfunction that’s going on with the Carolina Panthers. They fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady this past week and are 2-7 in their last nine games. While the Falcons are inconsistent as well, I think Carolina is a train heading for a crash.



5. Under 51: Rams vs Cardinals

Monday Night Football! I almost took the Cardinals -2.5, but felt like the under was a better bet. Both the Rams and Cardinals have good defenses and 51 points seems really high for this matchup.