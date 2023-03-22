69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16

Wednesday, March 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Brackets have been busted... Purdue, Arizona, Kansas, and Duke all going down in the first two rounds. But here on Channel 2's Best Bet$ we are still looking good with Houston as our champion.

Sweet 16 Bet$:

1. UCLA -1.5

2. Princeton +9.5

3. Michigan State will make the Final Four +230

Watch the video above to see why we made these picks. 

