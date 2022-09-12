83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win

29 minutes 1 second ago Monday, September 12 2022 Sep 12, 2022 September 12, 2022 11:00 AM September 12, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via WWL-TV

CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way.

Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.

Trending News

The cake symbolizes a historic addition to the bitter—yet friendly—rivalry between the Saints and Falcons.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days