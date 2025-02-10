58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Police work major single-vehicle crash on Hooper Road

2 hours 19 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2025 Feb 10, 2025 February 10, 2025 5:15 AM February 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - Police are investigating a major crash that happened early Monday morning on Hooper Road. 

The Central Police Department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hooper between Joor and Sullivan Roads.

A truck was driving east on Hooper Road when it crossed the center line and left the roadway before hitting a culvert and flipping multiple times. 

The driver had to be extricated and taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

There was no further information on whether the driver succumbed to their injuries, but police said one of the agencies working the investigation was the East Baton Rouge fatality division. 

Trending News

Chief Roger Corcoran said to expect the roadway to be closed for several hours for the investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days