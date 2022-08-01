Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle

CENTRAL - A man on a motorcycle endangered many lives in Central after he was caught going almost 100 miles an hour over the speed limit.

“At 144 MPH, there's no reaction time. He could have killed himself, could have killed someone else,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

No one was injured last Thursday night when an officer noticed the speeding motorcycle.

"My officer was patrolling the area of Blackwater, near Dyer, when he clocked a motorcycle: black motorcycle with a white male driver at 144 mph," Corcoran said.

Once the officer saw him, he followed him.

"My officer immediately turned around, didn't display any lights or sirens but turned around, and the guy was going so fast he didn't see my officer turn around,” Corcoran explained.

But the driver refused to stop for the officer and took off when he saw police lights.

"After he fled onto Hopper road, my officer turned off his lights and sirens. It would have been too dangerous to pursue the guy," he said. “If somebody would have backed out of their driveway, it wouldn't have been good."

Chief Corcoran says this isn't a random case of speeding, and it's become a big problem in the area.

"It is an issue. There's a lot of people speeding up and down Joy Road, Blackwater, the Central Thruway. People need to watch the speed limit, and if we catch you we're going to write you. Now, if we catch you going that fast, we're going to take your vehicle and we're liable to put you in jail for that,” Corcoran said.

The chief suggests for anyone who has the urge to drive that fast to go to the State Capitol Raceway, speed there and keep it off his roads.