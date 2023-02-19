58°
Central police looking for 17-year-old girl last seen walking barefoot with dog
CENTRAL - Police officers are looking for a teenager who left her home and has not been seen since.
According to the Central Police Department, 17-year-old Alayaia Sanders left her home in the Monhegan subdivision and started walking toward Blackwater Road.
Police say Sanders was barefoot, wearing a Southern University hoodie and jogging pants. She is described as having a tattoo on her left hand that says "Lily" and her left foot says "Ashley."
Police say she has a small yellow dog with her. Anyone who sees Sanders should call the Central Police Department at (225) 367-1254.
