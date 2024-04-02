78°
Central officials respond to car fire early Tuesday

1 hour 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2024 Apr 2, 2024 April 02, 2024 8:38 AM April 02, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - The Central Fire Department responded to a car fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning. 

Officials said the department was called just before 6 a.m. along Greenwell Springs Road. The car was fully engulfed and firefighters were cable to control the blaze with no injuries. 

The fire department said there was no immediate known cause of the fire. 

