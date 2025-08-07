Central High teacher rebooting robotics club as students return to school

CENTRAL — One teacher in Central is bringing a new opportunity to campus as students return to classes.

David Bennett is rebooting Central High School's robotics club. He says the goal is to give students hands-on experience in science, technology and engineering.

Bennett has designed his classes to replicate the real world of engineering.

"They have to put on presentations about what work they're doing. We're gonna have meetings that are framed the same way that they were whenever I was an engineer. So that they can get a real-life experience of what it is like being an engineer.. Working for a company or working for a plant," Bennett said.

He says that he looks forward to bringing students to robotic competitions this school year.

Students return to class on Thursday.