61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Community School Board votes to lower overall school tax rate

1 hour 14 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 February 12, 2026 6:56 AM February 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — The Central Community School Board voted to lower the overall school tax rate for the 2026 tax year at its meeting earlier this week. 

The board set a total millage rate of 55.69 mills at its Monday meeting. The new rate is a 0.65 mill decrease from the previous year's rate. 

Additionally, the board chose not to roll forward operating millages and reduced the debt service millage, saying that it reflects "a focus on fiscal responsibility and sensitivity to the current economic climate."

“Our Board listened carefully and made a thoughtful decision that respects our taxpayers,” Board President Roxanne Atkinson said. “This action reflects both financial responsibility and responsiveness to our community.”

Trending News

The board's decisions came after, in May, residents voted against a tax renewal that had been in place since 2009 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days