Central City Council passes resolution to increase police presence throughout city

CENTRAL - More people, more police, less crime: the Central City Council is hoping this is a solution for safety in a growing city.

"We have a great police department here in the city of Central, this resolution adds to the presence of law enforcement in our city. We know that law enforcement presence helps to deter crime and we want to send a loud clear message that crime will not be tolerated here in the city of Central," District 2 Councilman J.D. Lavergne said.

The council says this contract with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will supplement the Central Police Department and increase the police presence throughout the city. The assistant chief of police Cliff Ivey says this is a good opportunity for Central to be as safe as possible with a number of projects that will bring more traffic to the city.

"Here shortly there will be a widening project for our interstates we expect it to shift a significant amount of traffic into Central, given that we have a bridge across the Amite River. This is a growth area, growth areas bring more people and more construction and even if those folks do not live here they will be working here," Central Assistant Chief of Police Cliff Ivey said.

Councilman Lavergne says the increased patrols have already proved effective. He said so far over 49 additional stops have led to three citations, including an individual arrested for their fifth DUI.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount and making sure that we have law enforcement in place to help protect our citizens is critical," Lavergne said.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the council.