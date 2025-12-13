Central baseball players sign National Letters of Intent

CENTRAL - A pair of Central Wildcat baseball players are taking their talents to the next level.

On Friday, Brayson Hartzog and Cole Guidroz signed their National Letters of Intent to their future collegiate programs.

Hartzog signed on to play for the Coastal Alabama Coyotes. Guidroz is taking his talents to LSU Eunice and is set to be a Bengal.