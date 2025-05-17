Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their series

SULPHUR - Catholic High swept their way through the playoffs to capture their second straight State Championship on Friday night.

In every round of the playoffs, teams had to play best of three series. The top ranked Bears in Division I Select won every game, and they never were forced into a game three.

The Bears took down No. 3 Brother Martin 2-0 in game one and 8-1 in game two to win the state title.

All other area teams will play in the rubber match on Saturday for a chance to win their respective championship.

OTHER SCORES FROM GAME TWO:

Division III Select

U High fell to Catholic - New Iberia 8-1. They will play at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Division II Select

E.D. White beat Teurlings Catholic 4-3. They will play at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Division II Non-Select

Brusly defeated North Desoto 15-0 in three innings. They will play at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Division I Non-Select

Live Oak fell to Sam Houston 4-3. They will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.