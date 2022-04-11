68°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic baseball relying on deep, talented pitching staff in search of first state title in 9 years
Trending News
Catholic has become a Division I factory in all sports but takes it up a notch come spring time on the diamond. This year's squad no different. The Bears boast nine college commits with a good portion of them used in reserve roles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...
-
Business owner worried dumpster divers are liability
-
Police expect to make arrest soon after gunfight near Strawberry Festival
-
Dyteon Simpson found guilty in the murder of ex-LSU basketball star Wayde...
-
CATS board strips bus boss of title in hastily-called meeting amid series...