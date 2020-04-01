CareSouth Medical and Dental centers to provide curbside services to patients, WIC recipients

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental issued a statement Wednesday morning, letting patients know that during the virus pandemic it will continue to care for recipients of its WIC program via curbside service.

Due to COVID-19, the USDA recently waived certain requirements for participants to receive WIC benefits.

Appointments can be made over the phone and curbside services are offered at various CareSouth locations.

All patients must remember to bring their ID and current WIC EBT card if they already have one.

“We’re happy to be able to continue to provide healthy food for our families, while practicing social distancing,” said CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere. “We’ve been offering curbside service since March 23 and it’s going really good.”

Valliere says the clinic has been receiving more inquiries lately due to residents losing their jobs or being furloughed.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children also known as the WIC program provides healthy food for women and infants and children up to five years old.

Participants receive eggs, juice, cheese, fruits and vegetables, beans, and infant formula among other things. The program also offers breastfeeding support, nutrition education and referrals to other social services.

Women who are pregnant, just had a baby or breastfeeding as well as those who have infants and children up to five years old are eligible for the program.

Those interested in applying must bring a picture ID, have proof of Louisiana residency and income or currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, or TANF.

CareSouth Facilities can be found at the locations listed below:

CareSouth WIC @MLK

4142 Gus Young Ave

Baton Rouge, LA - 70802

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday - Thursday

8 a.m. to noon Friday

(225) 388-5861

Baton Rouge

Suite A

3111 Florida Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday

8 a.m. to noon Friday

(225) 650-2093 or (225) 650-2019

Donaldsonville Clinic

904 Catalpa Street

Donaldsonville, Louisiana 70346

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Thursday

8 a.m. to noon Friday

(225) 264-6800