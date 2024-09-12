83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Carbon monoxide alarms save lives of two families in Pierre Part

52 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2024 Sep 12, 2024 September 12, 2024 5:16 PM September 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PIERRE PART - First responders in Pierre Part said carbon monoxide alarms likely saved two families who were running generators after Francine. 

The Pierre Part Fire Department said firefighters responded to two carbon monoxide alarms Thursday. In both instances, carbon monoxide levels in the homes were very high. 

Trending News

"We cannot stress enough the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in your home at all times, but especially when using generators," the fire department said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days