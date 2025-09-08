82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car crashes into home along Stones River Avenue on Monday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after a car ran into a house on Monday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 3 p.m. along Stones River Avenue. A natural gas leak was reported, but officials confirmed that nothing caught on fire. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that there were no injuries and the cause was still under investigation. 

