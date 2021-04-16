63°
Car crashes into driving school on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE - A car crashed into a driving school in Baton Rouge Friday night.
The driving school, called Rules of the Road, is located on Plank Road. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
