Car crashes into Baton Rouge automotive shop

BATON ROUGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a car that crashed into a Baton Rouge automotive shop on Sunday morning.

Authorities say around 8 a.m., a woman veered off the road and crashed into L&S Automotive on Jefferson Highway. Officials added that the woman said she was attempting to avoid another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say L&S Automotive was closed at the time of the crash.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will investigate further.