Latest Weather Blog
Capital region school districts reveal plans for making up lost class time due to snow
Students across the capital region didn't attend school for four days because of the second-lowest temperatures and second-largest snowfall in the region's history.
But how will students make up these lost days?
Each district will be handling things differently. Some had built-in weather event days, while others chose to reallocate development days into class days.
Here is a list of what each school district is doing with their makeup days:
Ascension Parish: Two of the district's days were virtual learning and the other two days will be made up by canceling some of its early releases.
Livingston Parish: Students will now have a regular class day restored on either Feb. 11, 12 or 13. The district had allocated one professional development day for each campus to be held on one of these days. This will now be converted to a full learning day.
St. Mary Parish: High school students will be required to attend class during a previously scheduled district-wide Parent-Teacher Conference date on March 21. Elementary and middle schools will not attend class this day.
West Feliciana Parish: The district had the first two days of the snowstorm as remote learning days and used two of its four contingency days for the rest of the storm. No days will have to be made up.
