Capital city prepping for New Year's Eve with just days to go before the end of 2024

2 hours 15 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, December 18 2024 Dec 18, 2024 December 18, 2024 12:29 PM December 18, 2024 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - While lots of Baton Rouge families are still getting ready for Christmas, some city officials are setting up for the next big day on the calendar. 

The Red Stick - which serves as Baton Rouge's "ball" - was set up in City Hall Plaza downtown. The Red Stick will be dropped at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve to ring in 2025. 

