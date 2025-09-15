74°
Latest Weather Blog
Capital City American Legion hosts event to remember lives lost in 9/11
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Capital City American Legion gathered together to remember the lives lost in 9/11.
Mike Lamana, a father whose son was working in the Pentagon during the attack, says it is meaningful for his son's memory to be kept alive in his hometown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge student pilot knocks down barriers
-
Capital City American Legion hosts event to remember lives lost in 9/11
-
Man arrested after Tiger Stadium fight with security guard
-
Denham Springs ice cream shop, other businesses targeted with vandalism
-
9th annual Taste of the Deep South festival