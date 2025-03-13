78°
Capital Area United Way hosting free job readiness workshops for women Thursday
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area United Way is hosting a women's empowerment event Thursday and working to get women ready for the workplace.
Organizers said the free event will have resume workshops, tips for applying for jobs and a no-cost workwear boutique.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BREC Milton J. Womack Park at 6201 Florida Boulevard.
