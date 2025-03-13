78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capital Area United Way hosting free job readiness workshops for women Thursday

1 hour 6 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 11:01 AM March 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area United Way is hosting a women's empowerment event Thursday and working to get women ready for the workplace. 

Organizers said the free event will have resume workshops, tips for applying for jobs and a no-cost workwear boutique. 

Trending News

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BREC Milton J. Womack Park at 6201 Florida Boulevard. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days