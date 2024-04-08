Capital-area schools on regular schedule despite solar eclipse - Some schools will excuse absences

BATON ROUGE - Schools in the capital area will be on normal schedules Monday, despite the solar eclipse during the afternoon.

There will be a partial solar eclipse 12:28 p.m. to 3:08 p.m. Monday, April 8. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially or totally covers the sun. It is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.https://t.co/gaD5oNm1W3 — East Baton Rouge Parish School System (@ebrpschools) April 6, 2024

Zachary and Tangipahoa Parish schools will be excusing absences for the day. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will not be excusing absences. Livingston Parish officials said the decision will vary from school to school.

Jefferson Parish schools will be dismissing early Monday to limit eye injuries to students.