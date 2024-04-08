Capital-area schools on regular schedule despite solar eclipse - Some schools will excuse absences

73°
16 hours 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2024 Apr 7, 2024 April 07, 2024 10:34 PM April 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Schools in the capital area will be on normal schedules Monday, despite the solar eclipse during the afternoon. 

                             

Zachary and Tangipahoa Parish schools will be excusing absences for the day. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will not be excusing absences. Livingston Parish officials said the decision will vary from school to school.

Jefferson Parish schools will be dismissing early Monday to limit eye injuries to students. 

