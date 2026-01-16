Capital area groups commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with events all weekend

BATON ROUGE — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and groups across the capital region are commemorating the holiday with events all weekend long.

Ascension Parish

Jan. 19:

- Donaldsonville MLK Day of Service at 511 Williams Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Jan. 17:

- MLK Day of Service at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- The Walls Project's MLK Fest 2026 (community clean-up and service projects) starting at 9 a.m. at the MLK Community Center.

- Lash Application Training Class teaching lash fundamentals, sanitation, client care and basic entrepreneurship at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center (continues through Monday).

Jan. 19:

- MLK Celebration at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 10 a.m.

- Baker's MLK remembrance event at the Baker municipal building at 3325 Groom Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Million Meals for MLK campaign and volunteer event to restock Louisiana food banks.

- MLK Day of Service in Gardere from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BREC's Hartley/Vey Park.

- Baton Rouge General's community fridge project invites volunteers to prepare 400 bag lunches to feed the community at the BRG Mid City campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- The Walls Project's MLK Fest Block Party at the MLK Community Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

- Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee's annual Dr. Martin Luther King march leaving from Zachary City Hall, 4700 Main St., at 6 p.m., and arriving at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4277 Old Weis Road. Following this, there will be a commemoration celebration themed around "Mission Possible II: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way."

Iberville Parish:

Jan. 17:

- St. Aubry Court 119 at Immaculate Heart of Mary's annual MLK celebration, featuring guest speaker Preston Castille, starts with a march at Landry Street at 9:30 a.m. and the MLK program at 10:30 a.m.