71°
Latest Weather Blog
Calcasieu Parish refinery tank catches on fire after lightning strike
LAKE CHARLES - Residents surrounding the Calcasieu Refining Co. in Lake Charles were either put under a mandatory evacuation or a shelter in place order when a tank at the refinery caught fire.
According to State Police, storms rolled through the Lake Charles area around noon on Saturday and a lightning strike sparked one of the tanks at the refinery.
Trending News
Multiple roads were closed while firefighters worked to control the situation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blood drive, market benefits family of Denham Springs officer who died after...
-
3-year-old killed in UTV accident in Port Allen
-
Proposed bill aims get rid of parole for 'dangerous offenders'
-
Suspected gunman found hiding in woods after day-long manhunt in Zachary
-
Officer Shawn Kelly dies in hospital weeks after shootout at Denham Springs...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...