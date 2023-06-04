Calcasieu Parish refinery tank catches on fire after lightning strike

LAKE CHARLES - Residents surrounding the Calcasieu Refining Co. in Lake Charles were either put under a mandatory evacuation or a shelter in place order when a tank at the refinery caught fire.

According to State Police, storms rolled through the Lake Charles area around noon on Saturday and a lightning strike sparked one of the tanks at the refinery.

Multiple roads were closed while firefighters worked to control the situation.