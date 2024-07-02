Latest Weather Blog
Calcasieu Parish no longer under shelter in place order after warehouse fire
WESTLAKE - A portion of Calcasieu Parish was placed under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday after a fire at a chemical facility. The order has since been lifted.
The affected area extended to about a quarter-mile south of the BioLab facility in Westlake. BioLab is a chemical engineering facility off I-10.
According to Louisiana State Police, the interstate was closed for about 10 miles. It has since reopened.
In a statement, a BioLab spokesperson says they have fully contained the fire and no one was hurt. The lab is expected to reopen soon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Trending News
Calcasieu Parish officials said people affected by the shelter-in-place should go inside, shut doors and windows, turn off A/C, and wait for further instruction.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police implement program allowing anonymous tracking of sexual assault kits
-
Women caught on video stealing puppies in Tangipahoa Parish
-
WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi, Red White and Blues Festival happening Thursday
-
Napoleonville man arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies at speeds...
-
Calcasieu Parish no longer under shelter in place order after warehouse fire