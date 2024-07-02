Calcasieu Parish no longer under shelter in place order after warehouse fire

WESTLAKE - A portion of Calcasieu Parish was placed under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday after a fire at a chemical facility. The order has since been lifted.

The affected area extended to about a quarter-mile south of the BioLab facility in Westlake. BioLab is a chemical engineering facility off I-10.

According to Louisiana State Police, the interstate was closed for about 10 miles. It has since reopened.

In a statement, a BioLab spokesperson says they have fully contained the fire and no one was hurt. The lab is expected to reopen soon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Calcasieu Parish officials said people affected by the shelter-in-place should go inside, shut doors and windows, turn off A/C, and wait for further instruction.