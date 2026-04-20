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Byron Street house ruled total loss after electrical malfunction causes fire
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire caused by a malfunctioning electrical system in a home along Byron Street on Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived at the home around 8:18 a.m. to find it entirely engulfed in flames. All seven occupants were safe outside, BRFD added.
Within 10 minutes of crews arriving, the fire was under control.
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Investigators said that the fire started in a bedroom and that the home was a total loss.
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