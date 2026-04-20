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Byron Street house ruled total loss after electrical malfunction causes fire

2 hours 59 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 10:48 AM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a fire caused by a malfunctioning electrical system in a home along Byron Street on Monday morning. 

Firefighters arrived at the home around 8:18 a.m. to find it entirely engulfed in flames. All seven occupants were safe outside, BRFD added. 

Within 10 minutes of crews arriving, the fire was under control.

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Investigators said that the fire started in a bedroom and that the home was a total loss. 

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