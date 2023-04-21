Latest Weather Blog
Bullet hole found in classroom window at University Lab School; LSU police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Administrators at University Lab School discovered a classroom window had been struck by gunfire Friday, according to an announcement sent out to parents.
The message from the school says the damage was found Friday morning in a classroom window facing north, toward Dalrymple Drive. The school says the bullet appears to have come from somewhere off campus.
LSU Police investigated the incident and found no immediate threat to the campus.
Read the full statement below.
This morning, University Lab School staff discovered damage to a classroom window facing north toward Dalrymple Drive. Upon this discovery, we promptly contacted LSUPD to inspect the damage, search for related evidence, and offer a safety assessment.
Based on the available evidence, LSUPD has determined that the damage was likely caused by a bullet fired from an off campus location. There is no evidence to suggest any imminent threats to campus safety, nor is there any connection between this matter and previous communications regarding unsubstantiated threats from one of our students. LSUPD will continue to monitor this situation, and we will be in contact if there are any relevant updates.
Campus safety remains our foremost priority, and communicating these updates to you is intended to keep our entire community aware and informed of the security precautions we will continue to take in order to protect our students and staff. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any concerns.
