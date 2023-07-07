Brusly police officers resign over altercation involving middle school student

BRUSLY - Two local police officers have resigned amid an investigation into an altercation involving a student at Brusly Middle School.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux told WBRZ both officers involved in the Oct. 5 incident turned in their letters of resignation Thursday. Both had been with the department for about three to four years, the chief said.

Few details were made available about the incident, but officials said it involved a use of force complaint at the school. There's no known video of the altercation.

State police are still investigating the incident.