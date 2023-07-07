78°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly police officers resign over altercation involving middle school student
BRUSLY - Two local police officers have resigned amid an investigation into an altercation involving a student at Brusly Middle School.
Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux told WBRZ both officers involved in the Oct. 5 incident turned in their letters of resignation Thursday. Both had been with the department for about three to four years, the chief said.
Few details were made available about the incident, but officials said it involved a use of force complaint at the school. There's no known video of the altercation.
Trending News
State police are still investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...