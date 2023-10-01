76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD unit hit pedestrian lying in road while responding to hit-and-run crash

4 hours 16 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2023 Oct 1, 2023 October 01, 2023 5:20 PM October 01, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - While responding to a crash involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, a Baton Rouge police officer hit the person they were trying to help.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, 38-year-old Quiana Brown was hit by an unknown gray car while walking along North Foster Drive around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. 

A BRPD officer who was responding to the scene hit Brown as she was lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but it is unclear if Brown was alive before she was hit by the officer. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about Brown's death should call (225) 389-2000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days