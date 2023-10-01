BRPD unit hit pedestrian lying in road while responding to hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - While responding to a crash involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, a Baton Rouge police officer hit the person they were trying to help.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, 38-year-old Quiana Brown was hit by an unknown gray car while walking along North Foster Drive around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

A BRPD officer who was responding to the scene hit Brown as she was lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene, but it is unclear if Brown was alive before she was hit by the officer.

Anyone with information about Brown's death should call (225) 389-2000.