BRPD: Suspect who shot victim in head at OYO Hotel in custody, facing attempted murder charge

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man accused of shooting a victim in the head around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel along Gwenadele Avenue off of Airline Highway and I-12.

Baton Rouge police officers said 38-year-old Raymond Veal, who lives at the OYO Hotel, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old victim in the head.

Officers said the victim is in the hospital suffering with critical injuries.

Veal was booked for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.

No more details were immediately available.