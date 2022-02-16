68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Suspect who shot victim in head at OYO Hotel in custody, facing attempted murder charge

2 hours 1 minute 41 seconds ago Wednesday, February 16 2022 Feb 16, 2022 February 16, 2022 8:26 PM February 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man accused of shooting a victim in the head around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at a hotel along Gwenadele Avenue off of Airline Highway and I-12. 

Baton Rouge police officers said 38-year-old Raymond Veal, who lives at the OYO Hotel, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old victim in the head. 

Officers said the victim is in the hospital suffering with critical injuries. 

Veal was booked for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon. 

No more details were immediately available. 

