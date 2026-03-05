BRPD seizes more than 18 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested two people and seized 18 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

According to BRPD, Jerome Johnson and Romello Carter were the subjects of a traffic stop on Wednesday. After further investigation, police say they found approximately 18.4 pounds of weed and four doses of hydrocodone.

Carter was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I substance and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance.

Johnson was booked for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I substance. Police said he has prior arrests for felony theft, monetary instrument abuse, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, domestic abuse battery, damage to property, resisting an officer and battery of a dating partner.