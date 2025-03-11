73°
BRPD searching for two people who robbed driver at gunpoint at Airline Highway store
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for two people who robbed someone at gunpoint at an Airline Highway business.
The two people held the driver of a car at gunpoint in the parking lot of Cousin's Food Mart around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Anyone with information on who these two people are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
