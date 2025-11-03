BRPD searching for suspect in late October armed robbery off Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are searching for information about a person accused of an armed robbery off Florida Boulevard in late October.

According to BRPD, the shirtless person was responsible for a robbery during the early hours of Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Saint Vincent De Paul Drive.

BRPD added that no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers.