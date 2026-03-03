BRPD searching for suspect accused of stealing 80-year-old woman's car along North 27th Street

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a person accused of stealing an 80-year-old woman's car while it was under her carport.

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of North 27th Street. The suspect demanded the woman's keys and car, to which the woman complied and got out of the vehicle.

The suspect then drove away from the scene, driving northbound on North 27th.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.