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2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Gus Young Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Sources said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Ragusa's Meat Market.
One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
A female victim was also taken to a hospital following a second shooting that was reported on North Ardenwood Drive around 3:30 p.m.
While the shooting was reported on North Ardenwood Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting actually occurred on Blueberry Street near the BREC park.
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According to police, the female victim was struck in the upper torso. She was later taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
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2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday
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