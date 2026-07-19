2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in two separate shootings in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

One person was seriously injured in a shooting along Gus Young Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near the Ragusa's Meat Market.

One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A female victim was also taken to a hospital following a second shooting that was reported on North Ardenwood Drive around 3:30 p.m.

While the shooting was reported on North Ardenwood Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting actually occurred on Blueberry Street near the BREC park.

According to police, the female victim was struck in the upper torso. She was later taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.