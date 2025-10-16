70°
BRPD: One man taken to the hospital after being shot in the midsection on North Street
BATON ROUGE — One man was shot in the midsection on North Street near N 36th Street on Thursday evening, according to BRPD.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, sources told WBRZ.
BRPD said no one had been taken into custody.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story.
