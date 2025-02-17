40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD officer suffers minor injuries in crash Sunday night

2 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, February 16 2025 Feb 16, 2025 February 16, 2025 10:11 PM February 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash along Choctaw Drive on Sunday night. 

Officials said the crash happened near the corner of Choctaw and North Foster drives around 8 p.m. 

The circumstances of the wreck were unclear and only one officer was hurt. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days