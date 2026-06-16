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BRPD: Man driving at 3 times legal limit arrested after fatal motorcycle crash along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk at more than three times the legal limit on Airline Highway and killing a motorcyclist in May.
According to arrest documents, 49-year-old Marlon Morrison was driving south along Airline Highway in a GMC pickup truck on May 16 when he tried to make a left turn onto Hanks Drive. Morrison's truck turned into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle, resulting in the two vehicles colliding and the rider of the bike, later identified as Jerren Williams, being thrown from the crash.
Williams died at the scene, an arrest warrant for Morrison said.
After the crash, Morrison was taken to Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, where he recorded a .228% BAC, nearly three times the legal limit. Morrison's truck, police noted, had no insurance at the time of the crash.
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Nearly a month later, on Monday, Morrison was arrested and booked on vehicular homicide, as well as reckless operation of a vehicle, turning left at an intersection and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
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