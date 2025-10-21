74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Man booked for murder after deadly shooting on Calumet Street

Tuesday, October 21 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder following the shooting death of a 53-year-old man on Calumet Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

On June 18, Huey Sonnier was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the corner of Canocicus and Navajo streets; Sonnier died in the hospital as a result.

Henry Ray Thomas, 55, was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an unrelated charge.

WBRZ previously reported in 2017 that Thomas was arrested for a stabbing at a family birthday party in Baker. He plead guilty to aggravated battery as a result.

BRPD said he had a criminal history that included second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, among other charges. His bond is set for $510,000, records show.

