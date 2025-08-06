79°
BRPD: Man arrested in Buchanan Street shooting that killed one, injured another
BATON ROUGE - Police officials arrested a man suspected in the shooting and killing of a man on Buchanan Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday.
Nolen Daniels, 21, was arrested for murdering Daryl Hamilton and injuring another person in an October 2024 shooting off Highland Road. The second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials booked Daniels for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
