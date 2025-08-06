79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man arrested in Buchanan Street shooting that killed one, injured another

2 hours 39 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 06 2025 Aug 6, 2025 August 06, 2025 7:51 PM August 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police officials arrested a man suspected in the shooting and killing of a man on Buchanan Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday.

Nolen Daniels, 21, was arrested for murdering Daryl Hamilton and injuring another person in an October 2024 shooting off Highland Road. The second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending News

Officials booked Daniels for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days