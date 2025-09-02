BRPD: Man arrested after shooting off Florida Boulevard, one injured following 'verbal dispute'

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man following a Friday morning shooting on Lorna Avenue, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials arrested Mario Sevilla, 25, for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Officers were dispatched on Lorna Avenue around 5:34 a.m. According to arrest documents, Sevilla and the victim were in a verbal dispute and as the victim walked away, Sevilla shot him four times.

The victim was rushed into emergency surgery. His condition has not been released.