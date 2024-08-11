89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 7. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jy'Lynn Brocks was last seen at the McDonalds near the corner of Wooddale and Florida boulevards. Officers said she had burgundy hair, a nose ring and a tooth gem. 

Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts can call (225) 398-2000. 

