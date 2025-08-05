92°
BRPD looking for leads in 1994 shooting that left 36-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is still looking for information about an unsolved homicide from 1994.
Capital Region Crime Stoppers said that BRPD homicide investigators are still trying to solve the death of Lee Jackson. The 36-year-old was fatally shot on Dec. 5, 1994, as he was driving in a parking lot on Renior Avenue.
He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
"Who killed JACKSON and WHY?" Crime Stoppers asked.
Anyone with any information about Jackson's cold case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
